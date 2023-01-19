Student representatives from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) submitted a memorandum to University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the date of filling the form for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) as many aspirants faced technical glitches while filling the form earlier.

The last date of submitting the application for UGC NET December 2022 was January 17, 2023. "While filling up the forms many aspirants faced a lot of technical glitches due to constant fluctuation in the network in many areas of India and thus aspirants were not able to fill the forms," they stated in the memorandum. They added that COVID-19 continues to be a hurdle for aspirants in many remote areas of India.

"Moreover, the persisting cold wave has rendered many aspirants helpless and sick; as a result, it has taken a heavy toll on their mental health thereby affecting their academics," they added. Considering the aforementioned difficulties, the student representatives have requested for an extension in submitting the form for "at least a week till Wednesday i.e., January 25, 2023, on humanitarian grounds".

According to the schedule released by the NTA (National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam on behalf of UGC), the details of the exam city for the candidates will be released in the first week of February and the admit cards will be released in the second week.

UGC has also released the dates for UGC NET June 2023 session exam. It will be held between June 13-22. Further details of the exam will be released soon on the official website. Interested candidates are asked to stay updated.