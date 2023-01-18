A student was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi campus in Jharkhand. According to the police, the dead body of a student, identified as Shivam Pandey, 22, from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling in his hostel room at IIM Ranchi. The matter came to the fore after IIM R officials broke open the door after getting no response from outside despite repeated attempts made by his hostel mates. Police said that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide as the door was found closed from the inside. "As per the information gathered from the warden and other management staff, a second-year student named Shubham Kumar Pandey died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room," said DSP Praveen Kumar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The door was said to be closed from the inside and his hands were tied with a rope which is now a part of the investigation, he added. The DSP further said that some of the students informed the guard on Monday evening that nobody was responding from Shivam's room. When the guards went there and checked by removing the paper put on the window pan to check sunlight, found Shivam hanging from the ceiling, he said. "They rushed into the room by breaking open the glass and found that the room was locked from the inside," said the DSP. In order to save his life, Shivam was brought down and a doctor was called who declared him dead, he added. According to DSP, some of the close friends of Shivam told police that during the dinner on Sunday, he had told them that he was not feeling good. They are investigating the case taking every aspect into consideration, he added.

Meanwhile, Shivam's father Akhileshwar Prasad, suspecting foul play, has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. "In the given circumstances, I have doubts over the death of my son as his hands were tied from a rope; how a person can commit suicide in that condition? He talked to me a day ahead of the incident for over nine minutes, during which, he was quite happy and we had a very healthy discussion," said the deceased's father. Moreover, his WhatsApp status is showing last seen till 4:25 am on Monday, he added.

An official statement released by IIM Ranchi management stated, "A student of the Indian Institute of Management Ranchi, Shivam Kumar Pandey enrolled in MBA in Business Analytics programme was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on January 16, 2023. He was from Varanasi (UP)." The institute authorities informed the police and the student's family members about the incident, a report by The New Indian Express stated.