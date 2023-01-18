A student at IIT Delhi was tragically killed and his friend injured in a car accident outside of the campus, according to police. The victims, Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30) and Ankur Shukla (29) were reportedly crossing the road after dining at a restaurant on Tuesday night when they were hit by the car, a senior police officer told PTI.



Giving more details, the police said, Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla is admitted to the Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg. Both of them were doing their PhD at IIT Delhi, police said.



Expressing anger over the delay by police in reaching the spot, Khan's aunt said, "Ashraf was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle. He was not a small boy. He was an adult. How come someone just hit him and fled the spot? I being his guardian was here at 2 am and when I urged the police to come immediately, they said they would come only by 8 am. "What was this attitude? There should be a thorough enquiry into the matter. I suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol," said Khan's aunt.



Further, in a statement, the IIT Delhi said on the night of January 17 that two PhD students from the Textile and Fibre Engineering department met with a tragic road accident outside the campus. One of the students, Ashraf Nawaz Khan, succumbed to injuries while another student, Ankur Shukla, who also got injured, is undergoing treatment, the statement added.



"The police are investigating the accident. The institute community mourns the loss of its student and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Ankur Shukla. The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students," the statement read, as stated in a report by PTI.