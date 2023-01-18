A Class VIII student died in Rajkot in Gujarat because of a severe cardiac arrest and the parents of the deceased have blamed the school management for her death. The parents are saying that the sweaters prescribed by the school amid the cold wave are not enough for the students to protect themselves from the cold.

The principal of the Shree Amritlal Virchand Jasani Vidyamandir school wrote a letter addressed to the Rajkot District Primary Education officer (DPEO). In the letter, it was stated, "On Tuesday morning, English medium class VIII student Riya Soni complained of uneasiness at 7.23 a.m. Her parents were called, who took her to hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead." The principal Smitaben said that after the deceased fell, her classmates and teachers rubbed her arms and legs in an effort to help her recover.



The parents of Riya Soni have alleged that she was completely healthy and was not suffering from any diseases. They also said that, if the school timing had been changed as per the instruction by the DPEO from 7.30 am to 8.30 am, she would not have died. They also added that the sweaters prescribed by the management were not enough to protect the children from the cold wave.

