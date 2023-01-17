Tomorrow, January 18, is the last date to pay the application fee for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 session exam. Candidates can visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in to pay the fees, without which the application will be considered invalid.

Students have to make the payment before 11:50 pm. The application fee for General (Unreserved) candidates is Rs 1,150, while for OBC(Other Backward Classes)-NCL and EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category candidates, the fee is Rs 550. For all other Reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 275.

It may be recalled that the deadline to apply for the exam ended at 5 pm today, January 17. Candidates can make changes to the application form on January 19 and 20. The exam is scheduled to be held between February 28 and March 10.

According to the schedule released by the NTA (National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam on behalf of UGC), the details of the exam city for the candidates will be released in the first week of February and the admit cards will be released in the second week.

UGC has also released the dates for UGC NET June 2023 session exam. It will be held between June 13-22. Further details of the exam will be released soon on the official website. Interested candidates are asked to stay updated.