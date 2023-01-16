The University Grants Commission (UGC) extends the last date for comments/suggestions/feedback regarding the setting up and operation of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions campuses in India. To recall, on January 5, the UGC issued a notice inviting comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft for setting up and operation of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions campuses in India Regulations, 2023.

As per the first order, the last date for stakeholders to submit their comments or feedback is till January 18. Now, in its new notice issued on January 16, it said, "In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to 3rd February 2023." "Accordingly, it is requested that the comments/suggestions/feedback may kindly be conveyed to uEcforeiqncollaboration@gmail.com up to 3rd February 2023," it added.

It was on January 5, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar addressed media persons through an online conference and said that the foreign universities who get the nod to set up campuses in India will only be allowed to offer full-time offline classes. He stressed that these universities would not have the permit to offer distance learning or online courses. According to a report by PTI, these universities will have the freedom to devise their admission process and fee structure, Kumar said as the UGC on Thursday, January 5, announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'. The final norms will be notified by the end of the month after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said.

Elaborating on the terms of the draft regulations, Kumar said that foreign varsities will also have to ensure the quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus. On matters related to funds and funding, he said that the cross-border movement of funds will be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.