A Class X student from a remote village in Karnataka has been selected to showcase his agricultural device model at the South Indian Zonal Science Exhibition in Thrissur, Kerala. Yashwanth, a student at GHS Kadeshivalaya, built the multipurpose machine to help farmers reduce labour and save time. The exhibition will take place from January 27 to 31.

Yashwanth, the son of Lokesh and Pavithra from Kemmannu Kadeshivalaya village, has been selected to showcase his agricultural device model at the South Indian Zonal Science Exhibition in Thrissur, Kerala. With the guidance of his mathematics teacher, Geetha Kumari, Yashwanth's model won prizes at the taluk and district level, leading to its selection for the state-level exhibition. Coming from an economically backward family, Yashwanth has been concerned about farmers and their struggles since childhood, and aims to make things easier for them with his invention, Sathish Kadeshivalya informed TNIE.

Yashwanth was proud to have been selected for the South India-level science exhibition. With the help of his parents and teachers, he created a machine that addresses the labour problem currently faced in the agriculture sector. Despite the availability of modern machines in the market, farmers often have to use multiple machines for different tasks, leading to increased time and human resources being used. "So I came up with this machine which can be used for tilling, sowing seeds, making furrows and ridges, removing weeds, spreading water, cutting yields, piling yields, separating paddy from plants, recollecting the grains which are being left at the time of harvesting, protection from snake for the farmers and solar energy can be used," Yashwanth told The New Indian Express.

This machine works both by cycling and a motor. Women can also operate this machine and the battery can be charged using solar panels. Yashwanth has used low-cost materials to make this model.