The Odisha government has decided to provide medical expenses to the students in residential schools and hostels under the administrative control of ST (Scheduled Tribes) and SC (Scheduled Castes) Development departments. According to an order issued by the department, the students will get Rs 200 each per annum towards their health and wellness expenses, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This fund will be allotted to the district welfare officers (DWOs). Further, on receipt of the allotment from the department, the order stated, the DWOs will sanction the grant school/hostel wise and release it to the headmaster/superintendent concerned.

Subsequently, the headmasters and superintendents were directed to spend the sanctioned grant for a first aid kit, including cotton, bandage, band-aid, scissors, thermometer, distilled water, Dettol, pain balm/spray, ORS sachets, antiseptic solution/cream and gloves. Additionally, they can also purchase medicines which are not available in the nearest health centres free of cost and meet the travel expenses of sick boarders from the hostel to the nearest health centre and to referred hospitals apart from other incidental expenses related to health, wellness and medical requirements, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

For the same, the school authorities have been asked to maintain the records at the concerned school and hostel level for inspection and future audits.