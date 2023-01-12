The students of Mandalpur Primary School in Dheka area of the Mayureshwar II block were hospitalised on Monday afternoon after consuming their midday meal provided by the government. As per reports, a snake was found in the meals provided by the government. In this regard, "All the children were immediately rushed to the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital after they fell ill," the staff said.

Giving more details, the officials said that around 20 among the 53 students present in the school ate the midday meal. And the horrific incident came to light when a school staff member, who cooked the meal, claimed that she found a snake in one of the containers that contained the lentils. Further speaking about this, Headmaster Nimai Chandra Dey, said, "Two women were cooking. Chameli Bagdi was serving the food. She saw a snake while serving lentils. One or two of them had just put it in their mouth. After they saw the snake, everyone was asked to stop eating," as stated in a report by ANI.

Following this, as soon as the news spread, the villagers gathered at the school and vandalised the headmaster's car. Giving details about this, Personnel from the Mayureshwar police station said, "The guardians gheraoed the headmaster of the school and vandalised his two-wheeler." "We rushed to the spot and rescued the headmaster," the police said.

Later, Primary Education Board Chairman Praloy Naik went to review the health of the students at the Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. "It happened in Mandalpur Primary School. There has been negligence and the cooks who are serving and cooking food should be more aware and alert. All the students were taken to a hospital. I also went to the hospital and talked to the parents. Students are fine now," he said, as stated in a report by ANI.