Irked over the shortage of teachers and infrastructure issues, residents of Kuligaon village in the Remuna block of Balasore district in Odisha locked the primary school in the area. Further, listing out the other issues being faced, the villagers alleged that students at the school are not only struggling with a shortage of teachers but are given sub-standard midday meals, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, they complained that the students haven't been given uniforms yet. The locals said the school, which is being run by two assistant teachers, has six sanctioned posts of teachers including a headmaster.

The posts are lying vacant for the last two years at the institution with 180 students on its rolls. Further, they said while one of the lady teachers is engaged with the management of midday meals, the other looks after the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Poor fund allocation

Citing poor fund allocation by the district education department, the children are being served poor quality midday meals, locals alleged. A local shop which supplies eggs to the school has stopped doing so as its dues for the last six months have not been cleared, they claimed. Additionally, the students have complained about classes being held rarely at the school.

However, when the block education officer (BEO) Kalandi Soren assured them that a teacher would be posted soon, the villagers lifted the blockade. The BEO Kalandi Soren said a teacher was provided after the villagers locked the school. The teacher will serve his duty from Thursday.