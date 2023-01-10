To mark the importance of the Hindi language in our day-to-day communication, the University of Delhi (DU) today, Tuesday, January 10, is celebrating the Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day). Meanwhile, it is essential to know how the varsity at the administration level is gradually adopting Hindi, as reported by The New Indian Express.

DU has taken major steps in its working pattern to promote the Hindi language in its official work. Following the recommendation of the parliamentary committee on Official language, the university directed all its colleges and departments to issue notifications in Hindi.

"In our university, there are a total of 250 internal departments and sections. We have issued directions to all of them to issue notifications in Hindi or at least in bilingual," said a senior official of the university. "Intriguingly, we are receiving a good response from the departments and most of them are now maintaining their official work in Hindi," he further added. According to him, to encourage the others, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and the Registrar of the university are also signing all documents in Hindi as well.

Talking about the challenges in adopting Hindi in official works, he said that, usually administration staff was not able to publish some of the notices in Hindi due to an overload of work. In this regard, the university also wrote a letter to the University Grant Commission (UGC) and asked them to appoint a Rajbhasa Officer, who will look into all this work, he added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Apart from the administration work, the university also organised several cultural programmes in Hindi. "Recently, we organised the Sham-e-Mausiqi programme, in which, Uzbekistani artists sang Hindi songs and similar to this we also organised a play ‘Chanakya’ in Hindi," said Anoop Lather, Chairperson, Cultural Council and Public Relations Officer. He further added that in the last couple of years, they also added more Hindi books to their Central Library. In order to promote Hindi at the college level, colleges also made notable changes on the college campuses. Manoj Khanna, Principal of Ramjas College said that they have been installing signages in English as well as the Hindi language, stated The New Indian Express report.