Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday, January 8, stressed on providing superior quality of clinical care, the highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research at all AIIMS for them to transform into institutes of global excellence. He was addressing the sixth Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting at the new AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Mandaviya asked the gathered representatives of all the AIIMS institutes to learn from other institutes of national importance like the IITs and IIMs. CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for matters related to finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges and procurement. The agenda of Sunday's meeting was to review compliance with decisions taken in earlier CIB meetings, as per a report by PTI.

"This CIB is not only for review of the compliance of earlier decisions but is also a Chintan Shivir (Thought Camp) for pooling in insights, fresh ideas, innovative thoughts and suggestions based on rich experience and expertise of all participants," Mandaviya said. He added all AIIMS are pivotal national institutes of tertiary care and the vision was to make them institutes of global excellence.

"This can only happen with superior quality, clinical care, the highest standards of medical education and cutting-edge research," the Union Minister said. Highlighting the need for creating metadata for artificial intelligence (AI) and a professional work culture that can provide superior outcomes, he also encouraged all the AIIMS directors to create innovative models of functioning and present them in the next CIB meeting.

According to an official statement, Mandaviya urged all the officials to steadfastly work towards enabling AIIMS to compete with the best in the world. "We have to collectively set a new benchmark in India's healthcare system," he stated.

The issues discussed in the meeting included a follow-up of the earlier Chintan Shivir recommendations and the functioning of all the new AIIMS facilities. Topics like an overview of new AIIMS under PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana), a sustainable financial model, enhancing patient satisfaction and use of ICT (Information Technology) as an enabler, management and governance paradigms and managing human resources were also deliberated, as per PTI.