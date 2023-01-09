The chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Madrasa Education Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, said that all students, regardless of their faith, have the right to enrol and receive an education at state madrasas.

Dr Javed said, "Madrasas impart modern education in every subject along with religious teaching. If Muslims can get an education in Sanskrit schools and colleges, why can't students of other faiths get educated in madrasas? I do not think one should discriminate between students on account of religion. I have also been a student of Banaras Hindu University," as per an IANS report.

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), signed a letter calling for a detailed investigation of government-funded and recognized madrasas that admit non-Muslim children. The letter stated that the inquiry should include physical verification of the children and, following the investigation, all such children should be enrolled in formal schooling. The statement was issued in response to a notice from the NCPCR, noted a report by IANS.

The letter directed the mapping of all previously unmapped madrasas in the country and instructed that any student seeking formal education at a madrasa should be immediately admitted. It also requested that a copy of the action taken report (ATR) be provided within 30 days for record-keeping and further action.

Dr Javed stated that madrasas, as a valuable form of traditional education, have played a crucial role in promoting literacy among disadvantaged segments of society. He emphasised that madrasas welcome students of all faiths and pointed out that some madrasas in the state even teach subjects such as Sanskrit and offer instruction in science, math, and other subjects.