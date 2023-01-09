Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit cards for the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, according to the official schedule. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The morning sessions will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their admit cards:

1. Visit the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on 'Login' under GATE ONLINE APPLICATION

3. Log in with necessary credentials

4. Download admit cards once released

GATE is a national-level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts. Further, it is conducted annually on a rotational basis by seven IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, Madras and Kharagpur) and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

This year, the exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur. This exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.