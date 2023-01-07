In connection with an IT Act case, three individuals have been arrested for being involved in the morphing of photographs of VBIT engineering college students in Ghatkesar, Hyderabad. As per sources, the main suspect Pradeep hails from Vijayawada, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Initially, it was Pradeep who began conversing with first-year students on WhatsApp and later joined various colleges and class-specific groups. Police identified Pradeep and two other individuals as being connected to the case and arrested them in Vijayawada on Thursday, January 6.

Additionally, it was believed that after gaining access to the college WhatsApp groups, Pradeep shared the phone numbers of other female students with two other suspects, who then harassed the girls using eight different mobile numbers. They also threatened that they would upload morphed nude photographs of the students on social media.

Further, they blackmailed the students to make nude video calls. Moreover, the suspects have also been accused of creating WhatsApp groups and sharing the victims' morphed pictures on them. Due to the sensitivity of the case, many of the girls have not come forward with details and police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation.

Ghatkesar police and cybercrime investigators are working jointly on the case and have apprehended the suspects while continuing to investigate further, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.