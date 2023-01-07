The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduation (NEET PG) will be conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on March 5, 2023.

NEET PG is the single entrance test for admission into MD/MS and PG Diploma courses in colleges across the country. The application forms for the exam will be made available at 3.00 pm on the official website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Students have time till January 27 to submit the application form. The results for the NEET PG 2023 exam are set to be announced by March 31, according to a notification released by the NBE. The final cut-off date for completing the year-long Compulsory Rotatory Internship is also March 31. Aspirants need to complete their internship by March 31 in order to be eligible for NEET PG 2023.

The exam fee for the general, OBC and EWS category students is Rs 4,250 and for SC, ST and PwD students it is Rs 3,250.

Whilst announcing the date of the exam, the NBEMS has also asked students to ignore an advertisement posted in a few newspapers, informing students that the applications for the exam will begin on January 5.

This might well be the last year that the NEET PG exam is being conducted by the NBEMS. According to a couple of draft regulations released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the National Exit Test (NExT) will be used to conduct admissions to PG medical courses from 2024. Also, the NBEMS is set to be dissolved and replaced by the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, which will also conduct the NExT exam.

