Recently, University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that foreign universities are now allowed to open branches in India. Opposing this move, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday, January 7, said this will harm the education system. Further, it pointed out that the time allotted to put forward suggestions on the issue is grossly insufficient, as stated in a report by PTI.

In this regard, the Left party said, "The policy will harm, dilute and destroy the Indian higher education system, leading to commercialisation. This decision will make education expensive and Dalits, adivasis, minorities and the poor will be adversely affected." Commenting on the decision taken, the party said, "The decision is a reflection of the government's pro-rich approach in the background of a statement made in Parliament by the education minister that Indians should stop depending on the idea that universities should be funded by the government."

Further, the party accused the Centre of spending less than three per cent of its budget on education when more allocation is needed. The CPI claimed that the policy of reservation and the principle of social justice will be harmed by this decision in a big way. The imposition of such a policy on the states is anti-federal and encroachment of the powers of the state governments, it added.

Moreover, seeking support to resist this decision, the party said, "The CPI demands that the regulatory framework for such universities must be placed before and discussed in Parliament before taking any hasty and unilateral decision that can jeopardise the future of our students and the country."

Also, "The CPI calls upon all students' and teachers' organisations to resist this retrograde and exclusionary step," it added.

To recall, it was on Thursday, January 5, the UGC unveiled draft norms, under which, foreign universities can decide on the admission process, and fee structure and repatriate their funds back home, as stated in a report by PTI.