The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced four postgraduate diploma programmes in various areas of management, including human resource management, financial management, marketing management, and operations management, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. These programmes will be offered for the academic session beginning in January 2023 and applications will be accepted until January 31, 2023.



Interested candidates can apply on IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in . Eligibility for these programs includes being a graduate with a minimum of 50% marks for the general category or 45% for the reserved category, with no entrance exam required. The programmes offer flexible entry and exit options and are recognized by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education.



The university has learner support centers located across India and in select foreign countries, where students can choose their preferred study center, examination center, and examination session based on their availability, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.