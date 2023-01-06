Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with representatives of 150 private medical colleges in Delhi on Thursday, January 5. Mandaviya listened to feedback, suggestions, insights and queries from the representatives for three hours, in what was a first-of-its-kind interaction.

"Let us create the India model of medical education that defines the paradigm of accessible, affordable, credible and quality education. It is only with Samvaad that we can build an eco-system where the government and other stakeholders in medical education move ahead in an environment of consent and consultation. A strengthened medical education sector is one of the crucial pillars in this," Mandaviya said.

The representatives raised issues and proffered suggestions related to NEET PG, the National Exit Test (NExT), admissions, the retirement age of faculty, journal publications, bond for rural posting, district residency programme, super speciality courses, internships in community medicine and the lack of faculty in some streams such as forensics, informed a statement from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Mandaviya urged private medical colleges to come forward in a spirit of partnership to co-create a vibrant and energetic medical education sector in the country. "Let us create the India Model of medical education that defines paradigm of accessible, affordable, credible and quality medical education," he said.

According to a report by PTI, the minister referred to the new initiatives of Heal in India and Heal by India, saying, "India envisions to lead in the global arena on the strength of its medical sector not only to meet the domestic requirements but also meet the global demand of highly skilled and trained manpower, and quality medical and healthcare and wellness services."

Highlighting that health has always been viewed as a 'sewa' in the country, the minister expressed anguish at those medical colleges that have become "merely businesses to the exclusion of 'sewa bhaav' deeply embedded in the Indian ethos", added the MoHFW statement.