A section of teachers and officers alleged that the out-of-school children survey by Samagra Shiksha was stalled in the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu due to the workload and holidays.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director K Elambahavath had directed the out-of-school children survey to be conducted from December 19 to January 2, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

A Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) told TNIE, "The survey was conducted in the first four days and we could not continue because of other works like Kalai Thiruvizha (state-level talent show)." He added that as many teachers went for holidays after the half-yearly examination from December 21, the survey work stalled completely.

Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam District Coordinator P Chandrasekar told TNIE, "The survey is conducted at the beginning of the academic year and middle of the academic year to find the dropouts. When they fail to conduct a survey on time, it will be hard to find the students as they will migrate to other places.

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer R Boopathi told TNIE, "Out-of-school children survey will resume soon."