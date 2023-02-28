The documentary series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of late director-producer Yash Chopra, will be screened for the students of Harvard University. Adding to this, the Film Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, has decided to make The Romantics part of their curriculum, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker who directed the series, Smriti Mundhra, said, "As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren't taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema." Further, she added, "The Romantics is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced," she added.

What is The Romantics, which is streaming on Netflix, all about? The documentary series showcases Yash Chopra's production house YRF and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years. Sharing her thoughts on the series being screened for students at Harvard, she said, "I'm so pleased to join two of the top-most institutes of the world — Harvard and FTII — for a screening and robust discussion of The Romantics with students and put Yash Chopra in his rightful place as one of the world's great auteurs."