The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune for academic and practice collaborations. The move comes after the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC) launched an undergraduate programme in Film and New Media this year.

"The MoU between JGU and FTII is a fascinating opportunity for the youth to pursue their aspirations in contemporary film-making that is at par with global standards of cinematic excellence," said Professor C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, as per a report by IANS. "This is a historic partnership between the Film and Television Institute of India and the OP Jindal Global University," stated Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU.

"The knowledge partnership is in consonance with the vision of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication that will enable us to launch academic and practice-based courses related to film-making in an interdisciplinary setting. This would augment our regular programmes at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication and would also hugely benefit our students and members of our community," the Professor added.

"We want to offer the best available resources to enhance JSJC's reputation as a training ground for a new generation of storytellers who use moving images and sound to capture the world around us," said Professor Kishalay Bhattacharjee, Dean JSJC, speaking on the occasion. JSJC was established in 2017. Its new UG programme and collaboration aims to allow students to get access to FTII's pedagogy and practice and open opportunities for both institutions to imagine a different approach to film education in the digital era, as per IANS.

A team from FTII visited the JGU campus in Sonipat, Haryana, for signing the MoU. The team consisted of Professor Sandeep Shahare, Dean, Television, Professor Jijoy PR, Dean, Films, and Sayyid Rabeehashmi, the institute's Registrar. "The partnership with JGU will enhance FTII's outreach to a relatively younger group of students. We will soon launch elective courses at JGU and design regular academic programmes in film and television productions," said Rabeehashmi.