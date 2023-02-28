The Telangana High Court on Monday, February 27 denied a request by family members of Congress leader Alleti Maheshwara Reddy who owns Maheshwara Medical College to order the National Medical Commission (NMC) to restart granting a licence for it to provide PG Medical courses. To recall, the NMC revoked the letters of permission given to the college for the PG programme on the grounds that it had presented seven forged Bank of Baroda guarantee documents, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, it directed that the PG medical students admitted for the academic years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 be transferred. The college administration requested a remedy from the High Court. The Single Judge court, however, turned down its argument. The college challenged it and brought an appeal before the Division Bench.

Senior counsel for the college D Prakash Reddy argued that the college had not engaged in dishonest actions. The consultant, with whom the institution had agreed to offer a bank guarantee, had violated this arrangement, making the college a victim of the aforementioned problem, he added. Moreover, he told the court that real assurances had previously been filed with the NMC.

Meanwhile, the NMC's counsel Sriranga Poojitha brought to the court's notice that in spite of the NMC's warning about fake bank guarantees, the institution had enrolled the students for the 2022-23 academic year. The division bench, which comprised Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, dismissed Maheshwara Medical College's argument after taking the facts into account, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.