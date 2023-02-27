A first-year PG medical student from the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, Telangana, died on Sunday, February 25. She was admitted to the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad flowing an alleged suicide attempt on February 22.



A statement issued by NIMS hospital reads, "In continuation to the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continues efforts of Multidisciplinary team of Specialist Doctors, she could not be saved and (was) declared dead on 26/02/2023 at 9:10 pm." More details about her condition are awaited, as per a report by ANI.

Preethi allegedly tried to kill herself by self-administering some injections at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, where she worked. "She was last seen at the emergency OP while she was on duty and later, she left her room informing other doctors that she was experiencing a headache and stomach ache. She was later found in an unconscious state," AV Ranganath, Warangal police commissioner, said.

"A second-year medical student of KMC has been arrested in connection with the death. We have booked him under SC/ST Act & Anti-Ragging Act," he added. "Social media and personal chats between the two establish that she was subjected to ragging. Further investigation will be conducted once the toxicology report (which determines the presence of drugs or a foreign substance in a dead body) is out," the Commissioner explained.

The victim's father, on the other hand, claimed that the senior student had been harassing her for the last few days and eventually drove her to take the extreme step. The police said that they were probing the matter from all angles, as per ANI.