Apoorva YK, a second-year LLM student from South Asian University (SAU) in Delhi has been staging a sit-in protest in front of the varsity gate demanding the expulsion notice against her be revoked. Today, February 28, a policeman reportedly asked her to vacate the protest site and warned her of the consequences otherwise.

Apoorva was allegedly evicted from her hostel on the night of February 25 and has been camping outside the gate since. In a press statement, the General Body of Students from SAU said, "Around 11:00 am a policeman came to the site outside Gate 2 of the SAU campus where Apoorva YK is on an indefinite sit-in until the University Administration revokes the arbitrary expulsion/Rustication orders."

"The police officer named Pankaj Arora from the Maidan Garhi police station was summoned by the university administration and asked Apoorva to vacate the site as its Government property and referred to the sit-in as a pressure tactic. He asked her to either vacate the site and do the 'dharna' elsewhere or to face charges. He also noted her phone number and address and later left as she refused to move," the document reads further.

Apoorva, along with another student was served an expulsion notice, while two other students were given rustication letters for being involved in last year's protests for a hike in the Master's degree stipends. The four students were asked to vacate their hostel rooms on the same night, but while the others could find places to relocate to, Apoorva said in a previous conversation with EdexLive that she didn't have anywhere to go.

EdexLive tried to reach out to Apoorva as well as the General Body of Students but could not establish contact. This report will be updated accordingly.