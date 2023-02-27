The teachers' organisations at Delhi University (DU) have demanded that Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh create an Assistant Professor of Physical Education post in all affiliated colleges. They asked for the inclusion of Physical Education teachers in the roster register.



In a letter to the VC, the teachers alleged that some colleges had created vacancies for the Director of Physical Education post, which has been removed from the roster register, in lieu of the Assistant Professor of Physical Education post. The teachers explained that the retirement age for the Assistant Professor post is 65 years as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, whereas, it is 62 years for the Director of Physical Education post, as per a report by IANS.

Thus, they fear that the ad hoc teachers would be removed if colleges hire for the post of Director of Physical Education. Professor Hansraj Suman informed that the Director's post existed in the departments of the university, whereas, the post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education was there in the colleges. He added that some of them had been promoted to Associate Professors while some had already applied for or had been promoted to the post of Professor in specific colleges.

The professor further said that he had met the Dean of Colleges and discussed the issues of Physical Education teachers working as ad-hoc faculty in various colleges. The Dean had assured him that vacancies would be filled keeping the post's nature in view. Suman opined that the colleges which are still publishing advertisements for the post of Director should issue a corrigendum and correct the post to that of an Assistant Professor of Physical Education, as per IANS.