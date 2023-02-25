On Friday, February 24, JNTUH (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad) announced the schedule for the TS EAMCET (Telangana State - State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) and TS PGECET (Telangana State - Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test). The government has approved that marks obtained in the intermediate examination will not be given any weightage. A government order will be issued within the next two to three days to confirm this, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

TS EAMCET engineering exam will be conducted between May 7 and 9, and the Agriculture and Medicine exam will be held between May 10 and 11 in two sessions. The TS EAMCET exam will cover various undergraduate professional courses, including BE, BTech, BTech in Bio-Tech, Diary Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, BPharmacy, BSc Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, BVSc & AH, BFSc, Pharm-D and BSc Nursing. The registration fee for TS EAMCET is Rs 500 for SC/ST students appearing for either Engineering or Agriculture and Medical and Rs 900 for other students.

TS PGCET will be conducted between May 29 and June 1 for full-time courses, including ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and Graduate level Pharm D (PB). The registration fee for TS PGCET is Rs 1,100. SC/ST students will be charged Rs 600, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted for admission into the first year of undergraduate professional courses in the universities, private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-24. The notification for both exams will be issued by February 28 and the submission of online applications will begin on March 3. Students can submit their applications without a late fee until April 4 for EAMCET and until April 30 for PGCET, according to the schedule stated in The New Indian Express report.