In what could come as a relief for students, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has doubled the grace marks from 15 to 30 for students from BTech R18 Regular batch and 2019 lateral entry admitted batch students, as per a notice shared by the university on November 19. The notice was also shared by the Twitter handle @exampupdt which shares regular updates about the university.



"There are several representations received from the B Tech R18 Regular, 2019 lateral entry students and their parents for subject exemption and further enhancement of grace marks similar to other universities to be added in view of disturbance in regular class work for two years due to Covid019 pandemic and students have been mandated for attending online class," the notice stated.



The notice also stated that it has been proposed to increase the percentage of grace marks from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent of the total marks as mentioned. "This enhancement of grace marks shall be applicable to only for B.Tech (R18 Regulations) 2018 regular, 2019 lateral entry admitted batch students and for the students admitted in previous regulations and completed fourth year in R18 regulations, without subject exemption, who are eligible to get degree in academic year 2021-22 only," it said.