The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Cuttack, Odisha on Friday, February 24, released a notification regarding the rescheduling of the academic session for 2023-24 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the notification, the academic session for 2023-24 will begin in April 2023 and end in March 2024. However, the syllabus for the upcoming academic session will remain the same as the previous year, with the exception of the physical science subject (Bhoutika Bigyan). Students pursuing HSC and Madhyama courses will also follow the syllabus breakup for four quarters, which has been made available on the BSE website for their reference — www.bseodisha.ac.in.

To assess student performance in the upcoming academic session, BSE has decided to use the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system that was followed in 2022-23. Furthermore, the aspirational components that were introduced under the 5T initiative in Class IX for HSC and Madhyama courses will be made functional in Class X from the ensuing academic session. BSE has also uploaded the procedure for conducting the aspirational components on their website for the benefit of all concerned stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Read Also : Kerala: State-level meet for central board syllabus schools to be conducted on February 9, 10

The press release issued by BSE also announced that star-marked contents from the Class X textbook of Bhoutika Bigyan will be included in the syllabus for HSC and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) courses from the current academic session. The units that have been star-marked in the textbook will be taught during specific terms of the academic session as mentioned in the syllabus breakup. Questions from the included contents will be a part of both objective and subjective papers during assessments. These changes have been implemented to ensure that students receive a well-rounded education, as reported by The New Indian Express.