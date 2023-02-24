The Maharashtra government is planning to construct 72 hostels for students belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category across all 36 districts of the state. Cabinet Minister of Co-operation for OBC and Bahujan Welfare Atul Save announced this welcome move and a slew of other beneficial measures for youth, on Thursday, February 23.



"We plan to construct 72 hostels in 36 districts in Maharashtra for OBC students. Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to allot land for these proposed hostels at the earliest," Save said in a press meet, as per a report by PTI.

"The state government has increased the number of foreign scholarships from 10 previously to 50 now," the minister added, speaking about another government scheme. He also declared that a training programme to fly aeroplanes has seen the enrollment of 20 male candidates this year. "From next year, 20 female candidates will be enrolled under the programme," he said.

It was additionally announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Aurangabad (East) will be holding an employment drive for youths in the city on Saturday (February 25). Around 40 companies, banks and skill development agencies are expected to take part in the drive, as per PTI.