A team of 30 students and three faculties from Manipur will visit Maharashtra for five days under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat –Yuva Sangam programme. The Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh flagged off the team on Monday, February 21. The event was also attended by Union minister of state for education and external affairs Dr RK Ranjan, Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar Singh and the director of IIIT-Manipur Prof Krishnan Baskar, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, chief minister N Biren Singh said, “To achieve the goal of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘One India united India and strong India’, we need to know each other. That is the main objective of the exposure tour." To students, Dr RK Ranjan said, “Show your best and expose the best of Manipur to your destination state while learning the best from them."

“The whole India is one India. We have a lot of diversity throughout the country, many languages, many cultures and many ethnicities. The Prime Minister is using this diversity as a great powerful force to make a strong India,” he added.

What is Yuva Sangam ?

Yuva Sangam is an initiative under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) by the Ministry of Education that aims to “strengthen people-to-people connect and build empathy between the youth of the northeastern states and other states of our country.”

Additionally, this program is being organized in collaboration with various other ministries and departments such as Culture, Tourism, Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Home Affairs, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) and IRCTC.

Around 1000 youths are set to participate in the pilot of Yuva Sangam. During their visits, the students will have a multi-dimensional exposure to five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Prodyogik (Technology) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), the education ministry said.