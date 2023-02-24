On February 23, the Medhavi Skillversity signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Haryana, to provide quality vocational education and training to the youth of the state. The collaboration also aims to enhance the employability of students in various sectors.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, SVSU Vice-Chancellor Raj Nehru and Dr Kheya Bhattacharya, a diplomat. The Medhavi Skillversity, which is a private skill development company in India, will aid SVSU to design and develop industry-relevant skill courses and training programs, under the agreement, as per a report by ANI.

Praising the initiative, Dattatreya said, "This MoU will go a long way in providing skill-based education to the youth of Haryana and prepare them for the future job market. It is heartening to see private players like Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited come forward to contribute to the skill development of the state."

VC Nehru also expressed his appreciation and said, "We are glad to collaborate with Medhavi Skillversity to provide our students with the best possible training and skill development opportunities. We are confident that this partnership will be beneficial for our students and the industry as a whole."

Founder-Directors of Medhavi Skillversity, Dr Tamorish Kole and Simardeep Singh, said, "We are delighted to partner with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and contribute towards the development of the state. We will provide the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and resources to create an ecosystem that fosters skill-based learning and employment opportunities," as per ANI.