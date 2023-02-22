Learning now meets fun for children with the launch of Jaadui Pitara (magic box) by the Centre on Monday, February 20, under the National Education Policy (NEP). Jaadui Pitara is an activity-based learning tool where children will be involved in talking, listening, using toys, painting, drawing, singing, dancing, running or jumping.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, “Jaadui Pitara is going to fill a new enthusiasm and colour in the child’s mind." Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during the launch stated, "It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfil one of the most vital recommendations of the new NEP," as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“Jaadui Pitara comprising playbooks, toys, puzzles, posters, flashcards, storybooks, worksheets, as well as reflecting the local culture, social context and languages, is designed to pique curiosity and accommodate the diverse needs of learners at the foundational stage. developed under the National Curriculum Framework,” he added.

“It is a giant leap towards enriching the learning-teaching environment and making it more child-centric, lively and joyful for the Amrit generation,” the Minister said further. The learning tool is meant for the foundational stage, aimed at three to eight-year-olds. The children will be taught using techniques based on Panchkosha and Taittiriya Upanishad, as per TNIE.