XIM University’s new campus in Odisha hosted Xamboree, a cultural management fest sponsored by EVOS from February 17 to 19. The festival aimed to foster unity and camaraderie among the Xavier Fraternity and beyond through various events in culture, sports and business. The event was planned and executed by XSTEC, the Steering Committee of XIM University.



Day 1, February 17

Xamboree began with a bang as Samay Raina, a renowned stand-up comedian in India, performed as the fest’s first Artist. His show filled the students with joy, humour and enthusiasm.



Day 2, February 18

The second day of Xamboree featured a lively evening with Lost Stories’ music and King’s performance. The day also saw various events by different schools and committees at XIM University that displayed their creativity and intellect. The events included:



- Riddilonomics: Economics quiz event

- Attire Spectra: ethnic beauty pageant

- The Spectrum: Chromatica

- ProAct: HR rapid fire quiz

- Battle it Out: Street-style dance competition

- Sonix: Battle of bands

- Footloose: Group dance competition

- Youth Parliament: Mock parliamentary debate

- Pehchan: Stalls by SHG women

- FIFA



Day 3, February 19

DJ Aceaxe’s party music energised the youth with its thrilling beats. Then, the evening’s megastar Yo Yo Honey Singh rocked the city of Bhubaneswar with his raps and songs for the first time. Meanwhile, the university hosted various events during the day to hype up the night. The final day of Xamboree featured these events:



- BullsEye: Finance quiz and mock trading

- Pratiroopan: Pottery workshop

- Querka: General knowledge quiz

- XSHOTS: Movie screening

- Origami: Fictional character pitching

- Tamasha: Street play competition

- Dhwani: Solo singing competition

- Runway Roll: Fashion show competition

- Spardha: Entrepreneurship competition

- Futsal



The annual cultural management fest of XIM University also featured food joints from Bhubaneswar and the whole event saw a huge crowd who were in high spirits.