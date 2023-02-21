The young scion of the Karunanidhi family and Tamil Nadu minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke to the Tamil student, who was allegedly attacked by ABVP students in JNU. The minister spoke to the victim virtually, through a video call while travelling in a car.

During that interaction, the minister asked the student whether he was admitted to a hospital and if he had sustained head injuries in the attack. Further, the student informed the minister that he was attacked by ABVP students.

There were clashes in JNU between the JNUSU and ABVP students with both sides alleging the other to have perpetrated the attack. The ABVP leaders said the JNUSU students damaged a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj photograph, which they had garlanded on his birth anniversary. The rivals, however, said that the ABVP students damaged the photographs of EVS Periyar and Karl Marx.

JNU turned into a war zone on Sunday with several students from rival factions getting injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Monday in a series of tweets condemned the attack on Tamil students in JNU. The BJP Tamil Nadu unit president, K Annamalai had fired salvos against Stalin's charges, as stated in a report by IANS.