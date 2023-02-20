Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday, February 20 to initiate action in respect of the 'attack' on students. The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union alleged on February 19 that ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists attacked some students. However, this allegation was denied by the right-wing students' outfit, as stated in a report by PTI.

Taking this to Twitter, Stalin said, "The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at Jawaharlal Nehru University is highly condemnable and calls for a strict action from the Univ Admin." Further, he added saying, "The securities of JNU & Delhi police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students who fight for their rights & are critical of the Union BJP regime."

"I express my solidarity with the students & request VC to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu," he said adding, universities are not just spaces for learning but also discussion, debate and dissent, as stated in a report by PTI.