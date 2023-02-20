It is observed that Aadhaar-based data of nearly six per cent of the state government and aided schools in the current academic year were inaccurate. This has cast doubt over the accuracy of the government's oft-quoted figures relating to student enrollment and the staff fixation that was carried out based on those numbers, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the details were found in a report that the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education (KITE) submitted to the General Education department. Additionally, according to an official, the report was compiled in September last year after collating data entered by schools across the state. The Aadhaar data received were classified broadly into three categories such as valid, invalid and not given. Errors related to name, gender and so on would fall in the invalid category, the official said.

Read Also : Kerala State School Arts Fest goes online with Ulsavam mobile app, portal

"Even though it was found that close to 80,000 students had not given the Aaadhar details, the number has come down as the academic year progressed," the official added. Moreover, it is reliably learnt that of the 33.4 lakh students whose data was verified, KITE had found that the Aadhar data of 3.41% of the students were invalid and another 2.37% had not furnished the UID details.

Senior officials of the department said the discrepancies were 'technical' in nature. In this context, a senior official of the General Education Department said, "The report was prepared in the middle of the academic year and schools have carried out rectification measures after that. The latest data relating to each school is readily available on the dashboard and the technical issues of cards becoming invalid will soon be addressed."