The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has undertaken preparations ahead of the Kerala State School Arts Fest, which is scheduled to take place from January 3 to 7 in Kozhikode. The Ulsavam mobile app was launched by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and it deals with all information pertaining to the arts festival. One can download the Ulsavam app from the Google Play store.

Digital maps are included in the app along with the results of other competition items, making it easier for users to get to all 24 locations and the main office. The app will also display the outcomes of various competitions from various venues, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Through the website www.ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in, all processes, including student registration, result announcement and certificate printing, are now completely online. The portal has been used for tasks like clustering participants, giving them participation cards, reporting to team managers, stage-by-stage competitions, live-time sheets of activities from all stages, call sheets, score sheets, tabulation and procedures for lower and higher appeals. Additionally, KITE has allowed the uploading of all student literary creations from the arts festival, including poetry, stories, cartoons, paintings, and drawings (www.schoolwiki.in). All competition items in different languages such as Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Arabic and Urdu would be made available in School Wiki with the help of Little KITES students.

K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said, “KITE has made elaborate arrangements for digital documentation of all events from different venues, which would be supervised by Little KITES units. Furthermore, KITE would also make arrangements for live viewing of Kalolsavam in schools also by making use of the hi-tech facilities deployed there.”