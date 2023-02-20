The deadline to apply for January 2023 admission cycle to Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended again. Now the applications will close on February 20, today. Therefore, those who wish to register, hurry now, as the re-registration process for the January 2023 cycle will also end today.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in.

2. Under the ‘Register Online’ tab, open the link for fresh application or re-registration

3. New applicants should first register and then generate login credentials

4. Login with the details

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload necessary documents

7. Pay the application fee

8. Click on submit

9. Save or download for future reference

Read Also ; IGNOU extends deadline for January 2023 admission submissions: Apply now till Feb 10!

Do note, this is the third time, the deadline for applications has been extended. Originally, the last date to register/apply for IGNOU January 2023 session was December 31, which was first extended to January 15 and then again to February 10. This is the third extension of the application deadline, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Who are eligible to apply? For undergraduate (UG) courses, candidates must have passed their 10+2 examination from a recognised board or university. For some programmes, candidates should hold a PG diploma or be in-service/possess minimum experience. Additionally, for postgraduate programmes, candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree or a higher degree from a recognised university. And for some PG courses, a degree along with a PG diploma or just a PG diploma is compulsory.