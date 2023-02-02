The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the deadline for January 2023 admission submissions. Aspiring applicants for programmes at the university can now submit their applications until February 10, for both online and Open Distance Learning (ODL) modes.

Taking this to Twitter, IGNOU's official handle on February 1 posted "The last date of "Fresh Admission for the January 2023 cycle, for all Programme, (both for Online and ODL mode) has been extended till 10th February 2023".

ODL : https://ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in

Online Programs: https://ignouiop. samarth.edu.in"

Students who haven't registered yet, here are steps for you,

Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu. in and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

2. Fill in necessary credentials

3. Upload the documents asked

4. Submit the form

5. Pay the fees

6. Download for future reference

As per the official notification, “A non-refundable Registration Fee of as prescribed time to time (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission,” as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

New Post Graduate diploma

Moreover, the university's school of Journalism and New Media Studies launched a new Post Graduate (PG) diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. The diploma is available in online mode and in three languages — English, Hindi and Tamil. Those interested are instructed to apply through the official website — ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

What are the requirements to be eligible for this programme? Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is mandatory to be eligible for this diploma programme. The course will be held for a duration of one year with an annual fee of Rs 12,500. In this contest, the programme coordinator Dr Shikha Rai presented the programme overview and details of the online programme. Also, other faculty members of the School were also present to mark the occasion.

Recently, IGNOU launched a MA programme in environmental studies. Through this programme, learners will gain knowledge and understanding of the physical, chemical and biological processes of the environment, to expose the learners to theoretical principles involved in air, water and soil pollution and monitoring systems, to emphasise the principles and practices involved in sustainable natural resources management and environmental management, and to impart knowledge and understanding in impact assessment, environmental audit and laws, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.