Delhi University declared that undergraduate program applicants who have taken gap years will still be considered for admission on Friday, February 17. Nevertheless, these candidates must take the CUET (UG) 2023 exam. Haneet Gandhi, the university's Dean of Admission, also advised students to contemplate applying for several courses, as changing streams does not put them at a disadvantage. Delhi University provides admission to 79 undergraduate courses in its colleges, and admission to all of them will be based on the CUET scores, following the same pattern as the preceding year.

"All admissions will be based only on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023. All candidates, including those seeking admission on Supernumerary seats like Sports, ECA, etc. will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," said Gandhi stated a report by PTI. "There is no disadvantage to changing the stream. Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," she added.

Read Also : UGC: CUET will be conducted by NTA this year, details will be updated on the NTA website

The University of Delhi has also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 (admission.uod.ac.in).

"The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 for information bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in the University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," Gandhi added, as reported by PTI.