A notice was recently issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the 2023 Common University Admissions Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate programs. According to the notice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be responsible for conducting the CUET this year. The NTA will provide updates on details such as the schedule and registration dates.

The notice stated, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting CUET-UG/PG. It is informed that the schedule of CUET-UG 2023 is notified/updated by the NTA from time to time and the online submission of the application form of the CUET-UG 2023 for admission to UG programmes is likely to start soon."

The CUET is designed to spare students from having to take multiple entrance exams for various colleges and universities, each held on different dates after their Class XII exams. Additionally, the CUET will provide equal opportunities to students from different boards, as stated in the notice.



Additionally, the notice also stated, "UGC invites and encourages all State Universities, Deemed to be Universities, Private Universities and other Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to adopt and use CUET score for admission in their UG programmes."

On December 21, 2022, the UGC released a letter detailing the key features of the CUET. The letter confirmed that the number of subjects and the format of the question paper will remain the same, and candidates will have the option to choose up to six subject domains in addition to one or two languages and a general test. The exam will be available in thirteen languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices, the exam will be conducted on multiple days and in three shifts.