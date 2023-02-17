Teachers and students are in a dilemma as the KMCT Arts and Science College, Mukkam in Kerala shut down indefinitely without reason. The institution closed indefinitely after weeks of various protests by students and teachers, as per students and teachers. The college management provided no prior notice or warning, and the closure was only discovered when students and teachers arrived on campus on Thursday, February 16. In response, a protest was held on campus by the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



Despite the PTA's plans to meet on Thursday, February 16, to discuss the issues raised by the students and teachers, the college authorities did not make arrangements for the meeting, as claimed by the teachers. "Although the teachers continued to strike for various demands such as salary increase, annual increment, vacation salary and festival allowance, they did not boycott classes," said the parents.

