Published: 17th February 2023
KMCT Arts and Science College, Kerala shuts down indefinitely; teachers, students in dilemma
The PTA of the institution had earlier called a meeting on Thursday to discuss the various issues pointed out by the students and teachers in the institution
Teachers and students are in a dilemma as the KMCT Arts and Science College, Mukkam in Kerala shut down indefinitely without reason. The institution closed indefinitely after weeks of various protests by students and teachers, as per students and teachers. The college management provided no prior notice or warning, and the closure was only discovered when students and teachers arrived on campus on Thursday, February 16. In response, a protest was held on campus by the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
Despite the PTA's plans to meet on Thursday, February 16, to discuss the issues raised by the students and teachers, the college authorities did not make arrangements for the meeting, as claimed by the teachers. "Although the teachers continued to strike for various demands such as salary increase, annual increment, vacation salary and festival allowance, they did not boycott classes," said the parents.
The students were also on strike protesting the lack of infrastructure and daily activities in the institute. College authorities' negligence is causing concern among teachers, students and parents. As graduation students' project submissions and semester exams approach, parents are requesting immediate action from the management. Despite making the demand to management representatives, they have not received a response. Consequently, the PTA has now decided to take legal action against the college management, as reported by The New Indian Express.