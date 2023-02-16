Four new varieties of millets have been introduced by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) to commemorate the International year of Millets 2023. The TNUA has also introduced 23 varieties of new crops. The four new millet varieties are Peal millet hybrid COH10, Sorghum K13, Kudiraivali ATL1 and Panivaragu ATL2.



The Vice Chancellor of TNAU Geethalakshimi, on Wednesday, February 15 said that 23 new crop varieties including 16 crops, four tree varieties and three horticulture crops have been introduced other than the four varieties of millets. The horticultural crops include two types of Ridge Gourd and a variety of Jasmine stated a report by IANS.



The institution has also created new tree kinds for the state government's afforestation effort. These include khaya trees, red sanders, casuarinas, silk cotton, and red sanders, all of which farmers may purchase from the agricultural university. According to the Vice Chancellor, without sacrificing quality or nutritional content, farm yields must rise to keep up with the nation's growing population. The loss of crops that were ready to be harvested due to exceptional rainfall in the delta area, she added, is evidence that the shifting weather patterns are posing a danger to farming and agriculture as reported by IANS.



On India's proposal, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.