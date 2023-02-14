The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will start the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme 2023 registrations tomorrow, February 15. Candidates who are willing to apply can do so at the official website – nosmsje.gov.in, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Who is eligible to apply? Candidate should have at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For PhD courses, the qualifying exam would be a master’s degree and for master’s degree courses, the qualifying examination would be a bachelor’s degree.

What is the aim of this scheme? This scheme aims to facilitate the low-income students belonging to the scheduled castes, denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes, landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans category to obtain higher education – master’s degree or PhD courses by studying abroad.

Also, a total of 125 slots are available out of which 115 are reserved for SC candidates. As many as 30 per cent of the annual awards shall be earmarked for women candidates. Further, according to the official notification, candidates having an unconditional offer of admission to the top 500 ranked foreign Institutes/Universities as per the latest available QS rankings for the year 2023 only will be selected for grant of scholarships during the first round of selection.