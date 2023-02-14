The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will open registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET-2023) from February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply online via COMEDK's official website at comdek.org.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — comedk.org.

2. On the homepage, select the COMEDK 2023 link

3. Register

4. Fill in the application form

5. Upload the documents asked

6. Pay the application fee

7. Click on submit

8. Download for future reference



Additionally, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, 2023. And the last date to register for the exam is April 24, 2023. Further, the admit card will be available on May 18, 2023, and it will be available till May 28, 2023, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

How much is the application fee? The application fee for COMEDK UGET is ₹1,800 excluding the convenience fee and ₹2,950 excluding the convenience fee for both COMEDK and UNIGAUGE. Fee payment for application is only through online mode via Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.