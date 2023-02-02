Registration for the COMEDK entrance exam will commence on February 15, as announced by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. Eligible candidates can apply via the official website — comedk.org.



The application process for the COMEDK Entrance Exam will begin on February 15 at 12 pm. The official website lists two application end dates: March 23rd at 12 PM and April 24th at 4:30 pm, The Indian Express reports. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 28, with results expected to be announced on June 10 at 11 am.



Mock tests will be available online from March 23 at 12 pm. Candidates can edit their application forms from April 26 at 10 am to April 29 at 11:55 pm. Admit cards will be released from May 18 at 10 am to May 28. The provisional answer key will be published on May 30th at 11 am, and students can submit their challenges until June 1st at 4 pm. The final answer key will be available on June 6 at 12 pm.



Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation formed the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). COMEDK has been serving 16 medical colleges, 24 dental colleges and around 190 engineering colleges. COMEDK since its inception in 2004-05, has been conducting the annual entrance exam for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in the member institutions, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.