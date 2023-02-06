Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar stated in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha that there is no plan to introduce legislation for menstruation leave in educational institutions, according to the ministry of education. When asked about the possibility of such legislation, the minister replied, "No such proposal is under consideration in the ministry."



Further, the minister informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced "Guidelines for Basic facilities and amenities for a safe, secure environment for Women and Women Cell (for sensitisation, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in HEIs (Higher Education Institutions)".



These guidelines specify that higher education institutions should ensure easy access to basic sanitation and hygiene facilities for women, including separate restrooms with 24-hour tap water supply, soap, covered dustbins, sanitary pad disposal bins, and vending machines in all buildings, he added.



Additionally, "There should be proper sanitary staff deployed to keep the facilities clean and usable at all times. The UGC has also issued an advisory to promote menstrual sanitation and proper disposal of menstrual waste by creating awareness, encouraging every woman to use eco-friendly incinerators and promoting research for a biodegradable alternative," he added, as stated in a report by PTI.