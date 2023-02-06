The Delhi University has chalked out a plan to utilise India's G20 presidency for "internationalisation of Indian education" through student exchange programmes and agreements with foreign varsities and institutions. India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 last year and over 200 meetings are planned to be hosted at 55 locations across the country. It will end with a summit in Delhi in September, as per a report by PTI.



There will also be several programmes such as entrepreneurial conclaves, a Model United Nations and a G20 Conclave for students of the varsity to engage with their peers and delegates from G20 member nations, an official said. Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh told PTI that "as India takes the presidency of the G20, there are several educational activities we would like to present".



"We have formed a committee that is deliberating and working towards a plan. We would like to showcase our university," he said. The DU has constituted a 10-member committee to organise and carry out activities and events during the G20 presidency of India. The panel was formed on January 25, the official said.



"We will have student exchange programmes and MoUs will be signed with different universities. This will help in the internationalisation of Indian education," Singh said. The official, who is a member of the committee, said the Delhi University is also planning to utilise this opportunity to increase the varsity's standing at an international level.



"We started work long before the formation of the committee. In December, inputs from students and colleges were taken. We asked colleges what all events they wanted to organise during the G20 period. We have received their inputs and several events have already been planned," he said.



"The university will organise student exchange programmes and is planning on signing MoUs with different universities throughout the year," the official said, adding debate competitions, street plays and essay competitions have also been planned as part of events. The university will focus on international students and their involvement in the events. It is also planning to invite dignitaries from G20 countries to some of these events, he said.



"With the help of the nodal office of the G20, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), we will try to invite foreign dignitaries," the official said.



The committee comprises Professor Chander Shekhar (Chairperson of International Relations), Professor Rama (Principal of Hansraj College), Jaswinder Singh (Principal of SGTB Khalsa College), Professor Pankaj Arora (Dean of Students' Welfare), and Professor Gajendra Singh (Head of the Department of African Studies). The report by PTI also mentions that Professor SP Aggarwal (Principal of Ramanujan College), Professor Savita Roy (Principal of Daulat Ram College), Professor Ravinder Kumar (Dean of Cultural Council), Rakesh Hasija (AR of South Campus), and Dr Abhishek Tandon (Associate Professor of the Department of Operational Research) are additional members of the committee as special invitees to meetings, as per PTI.