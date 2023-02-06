The Andhra Pradesh government has given top priority to medical education and spent Rs 8430 crore for the medical and health department. The state government was keen to bring a facelift in the medical and health sector in the state.

Classes will commence in five medical colleges at Rajamahendravaram, Nandyala, Machilipatnam, Eluru and Vizianagaram from the next academic year 2023-24, as per a report by The New Indian Express. In the second phase, classes would be started in Paderu, Madanapalli, Markapuram, Pulivendula and Adoni medical colleges from 2024-25 academic year.

The main purpose of the state government is to deliver qualitative health services to the poor at government hospitals in the state. State Medical and Health Department Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu said that five new medical colleges with 750 seats will be made available to medical aspirants from the next academic year.

The government has proposed to upgrade all 11 existing medical colleges. Administrative sanction has also been given for strengthening the existing medical colleges at a cost of Rs 3820 crore.

Other initiatives

The strengthening of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences and Government Victoria Hospital at Visakhapatnam has also been taken up with the works of the existing colleges. The state government has planned to construct 9844 YSR health clinics at an estimated cost of Rs 1504 crore.

A total number of 1133 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) has also been proposed at a cost of Rs 664 crore. They include the execution of repair works for 983 PHCs. The works are expected to be completed by next month. Construction of 344 new YSR urban health clinics has been taken up besides strengthening 184 clinics at an estimated cost of Rs 374.61 crore.